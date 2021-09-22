CodeSignal Ranked as Leader for Fall 2021 for G2 Technical Skills Screening

"CodeSignal's mission is to provide companies with innovative hiring solutions, and we're proud of our roundup of product offerings that are pushing the industry forward," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO of CodeSignal. "This recognition means a lot and only furthers our drive to eliminate bias from the tech industry's current hiring culture. We're proud of our customers for leading this charge and hope the rest of the industry will follow suit."

CodeSignal received the number one ranking for results, usability, and customer relationships in the technical screening software category. It was also named as a momentum leader in video interviewing software and had the highest user adoption of any technical screening software.

"It's an absolute honor to receive recognition not only from G2, but from the community and customers who have shared their appreciation for CodeSignal's technical hiring solutions," said Peter Lu, CodeSignal's VP of Customer Success & Solutions Engineering. "Being named as the overall leader in this space further illustrates the desire for innovative ways to assess candidates that eliminate bias and hone in on actual candidate skill. Our customers are seeing that data-driven recruiting offers benefits that haven't previously been available in traditional hiring practices."

G2 leverages more than 1.4 million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. CodeSignal's rankings were based on over 300 customer reviews.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is an assessment company helping the world #GoBeyondResumes. CodeSignal has created an advanced job simulation technology so hiring teams can assess skills with better fidelity, provide a better candidate experience, and hire the right talent for roles, at scale. Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by the world's most innovative tech firms, including Brex, Databricks, Facebook, Instacart, Robinhood, Upwork, and Zoom.

