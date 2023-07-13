COFERTILITY SELECTS TMRW LIFE SCIENCES AS THEIR PREFERRED PARTNER FOR THE SAFE MANAGEMENT & STORAGE OF FROZEN EGGS & EMBRYOS

Fast-Growing Fertility Tech Companies Join Forces to Improve Access and Raise the Standard of Care for Fertility Patients

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofertility , the human-centered fertility ecosystem offering a scalable approach to egg freezing and third-party reproduction, announced today their preferred partnership with TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company revolutionizing how frozen eggs and embryos are managed and stored. This partnership allows Cofertility members to access preferred egg or embryo storage rates at TMRW's BioRepository, the world's most innovative offsite cryostorage facility. Cofertility and TMRW are increasing access and raising the standard of care for fertility patients.

"We're proud to partner with a company like TMRW that is similarly anchored by accessibility, transparency and autonomy," said Lauren Makler, CEO and Cofounder of Cofertility. "It's our goal to improve the overall experience of family building, which we know can feel antiquated, disappointing, alienating and daunting, but with TMRW, our members and families have peace of mind knowing their eggs and embryos are safe, and at a price point for yearly storage that is accessible."

Cofertility brings egg donation and egg freezing together, fundamentally reshaping the cost structure in the process. At its core, the platform gives eligible women the opportunity to freeze and store their eggs for free when they donate half of the retrieved eggs to a family who can't otherwise conceive. Now, with this partnership, Cofertility members and intended parents using their matching program to find an egg donor, can access preferred rates on TMRW's state-of-the-art storage. The partnership will also propel patient education forward, particularly on the often-overlooked topic of storage.

TMRW's ground-breaking automated technology platform digitally identifies, tracks, monitors and stores patients' frozen eggs and embryos with safety, accuracy, efficiency and transparency. TMRW's platform sets a new standard of care by reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared with manual systems.

"TMRW is thrilled to partner with Cofertility to increase access and raise the standard of care for fertility patients," said Lindsay Beck, Chief Impact Officer at TMRW. "We are proud to provide a storage platform that delivers peace of mind to Cofertility members with next-generation technology that helps reduce the risk of specimen error, damage, mix-up and loss."

About Cofertility

Cofertility is reshaping fertility preservation and third-party reproduction so it's more accessible, human and community-driven. The company offers a destigmatized, scalable approach to egg donation, which reshapes the cost structure of egg-freezing by matching women who want to freeze their eggs with families who could not otherwise conceive and by donating half, women can freeze their eggs for free. Cofertility is in the "family" business, determined to improve the family-building journey — today or in the future — and is in an endless pursuit to make these experiences more positive. For more information, visit www.cofertility.com or follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure in the existing manual systems by 94%. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. For more information, visit www.tmrwlifesciences.com .

