Coffee & M&M'S® Lovers Can FINALLY Rejoice! Mars Unveils New M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew Candies

Iconic M&M'S brand's "brew-ti-fulI" new offering will join its permanent flavor lineup in 2023

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, a proud part of Mars, unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew. The new product delivers a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M'S milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell.

Mars unveils new M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew innovation that delivers a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’S milk chocolate and wrapped in a candy shell.

"More and more coffee drinkers are exploring new flavor combinations, with cold brew ranking as one of Gen Z's most purchased drinks1. Mars' M&M'S brand decided to tap into the booming cold brew coffee scene and pair it with a confectionary favorite - caramel," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley. "The result? A fun twist to an on-trend favorite that delivers an exceptional coffee flavor experience, all within a classic bag of M&M'S - perfect to enjoy on the go while catching up with friends or sharing a taste of the M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew candies to make new ones."

The new M&M'S offering from Mars is sure to inspire more moments of happiness for fans, who will be delighted to see the first on-pack appearance of our newest M&M'S character, Purple. Introduced earlier this month as the latest addition to the M&M'S crew in the last decade, she is known for embracing her true self, embodying acceptance and authenticity – and she can carry a tune! Wonder if she'll have time to catch up over a bag of M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew later?

M&M'S Caramel Cold brew will be available nationwide beginning February 2023 in Single Size (1.41 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (9.05 oz). Prices range from $1.19 to $4.99.

Following the M&M'S limited-edition holiday Espresso flavor scheduled to hit shelves ahead of the winter holiday season, M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew is the brand's second coffee-flavored offering announced this year, but its first permanent coffee-flavored product.

For more on M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew check out the M&M'S brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated