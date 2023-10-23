Coffee brews big benefits for U.S. economy: landmark report

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers spent nearly $110 billion on coffee and related goods in 2022 (equivalent to about $301 million every day), and coffee accounted for more than 8% of the value of the entire food service industry, according to a landmark new study of coffee's economic impact in the United States.

The study, conducted by Technomic on behalf of NCA, also finds that coffee supports more than 2.2 million U.S. jobs and generates more than $101.2 billion in wages - benefitting every state and communities across the country.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"This landmark study confirms the great news that coffee not only fuels our daily lives, it is a powerful engine for jobs, communities, and the U.S. economy, all while supporting coffee farmers' livelihoods in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and around the world."

Other key findings include:

  • Coffee represents 1.3% of the U.S. economy ($343.2 billion).
  • Coffee is responsible for nearly $38 billion in federal, state, and local tax receipts.

NCA's separate research on consumer coffee behavior, the National Coffee Data Trends Report, most recently found that 63% of American adults chose coffee in the past day - more than any other beverage, including tap or bottled water.

About the National Coffee Association

The National Coffee Association (NCA) USA, Inc. is the leading trade association serving the U.S. coffee industry through education, advocacy, and connection. NCA members represent an estimated 90% of U.S. coffee commerce with small, medium, and large companies, including growers, importers, exporters, traders, brokers, freight forwarders, roasters, manufacturers, retailers, and allied companies. Visit ncausa.org to learn more.

