Coffee machine market size to grow by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growth led by AB Electrolux and DeLonghi Spa among others - Technavio

The latest report on the coffee machine market estimates that the market will register an incremental growth of USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Machine Market 2023-2027
Coffee machine market 2022-2026:  Few Vendor offerings

  • AB Electrolux - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as Tango espresso machine, Classic Series Espresso maGchine, and many more.
  • DeLonghi Spa - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as bean-to-cup, pump espresso, combi, and more.
  • Glen Dimplex Group - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as the New Europa Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker, Fresco Coffee Maker, Primero Drip Coffee Maker, and Kaffeto 1350 W Milk Frother and Coffee Maker.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - The company offers a wide variety of coffee machines such as the BrewStation 12 Cup Coffee Maker with Removable Reservoir, 12 Cup Professional Programmable Coffee Maker, 8 Cup Convenient Craft Automatic or Manual Pour-Over Coffee Brewer, The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker, and many more.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as K-Supreme Plus, K-Mini, Keurig K-Elite, and more.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee machine market report covers the following areas:

The growing demand and availability due to organized retailing have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental threats associated with coffee machines might hamper the market growth.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user 
    • Commercial: The commercial segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of specialty coffee shops globally. In addition, consumers are being exposed to high-quality coffee owing to changing lifestyles and increasing incomes. The increase in the number of coffee flavors and tastes is expected to drive the commercial coffee segment growth.
    • Non-commercial
  • Geography 
    • Europe: Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Italy are the key countries in the coffee machine market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coffee machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coffee machine market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee machine market vendors

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Customer Landscape
  8. Geographic Landscape
  9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  10. Company Landscape
  11. Company Analysis
  12. Appendix

