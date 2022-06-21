Cognata appoints Dr. Gahl Berkooz as Chief Data Officer and President, Americas

REHOVOT, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're pleased to announce that Gahl Berkooz has joined Cognata as Chief Data Officer and President, Americas. In this position, Gahl is responsible for leading Cognata's strategy to converge real-world sensor data and simulation data with a robust AV and ADAS data management back end. This new direction will drive efficiency in AV and ADAS engineering and the future autonomous economy. Gahl will be based in Michigan and will also lead Cognata's expansion in North America.

Dr. Gahl Berkooz, Chief Data Officer and President, Americas, Cognata

Prior to joining Cognata, Gahl established the ZF Digital Venture Accelerator, building technology start-ups for ZF. In the first year of operation, Gahl was responsible for building four successful ventures bringing close to $5 million in contract value and eleven new customers to the ZF group.

Previously, Gahl was Chief of Analytics for General Motors' Global Connected Customer Experience (OnStar) Division. At GM he delivered the first "Customer 360" data set and advanced customer analytics providing a lift in repeat sales while saving the company over $50 Million a year in customer incentive programs. Prior to GM, he was with Ford Motor Company where he established the Information Management and Analytics function and grew it to over 100 professionals and delivered close to $2 Billion of monetization.

Gahl holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from Cornell University, a Six Sigma Black Belt, and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's General Management Program. He has published in Harvard Business Review online, Cambridge University Press, and scholarly journals.

"We are excited about Cognata's expansion to Michigan," said Scott Hiipakka, CEO of the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator. "Gahl's background in the mobility industry is significant and strategic and we look forward to supporting Cognata's efforts here. We are always eager to partner and support Israeli companies that are interested in establishing a presence in Michigan," said Hiipakka.

About Cognata

Cognata provides a fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions.

Led by CEO Danny Atsmon, a widely respected expert in ADAS and deep learning, Cognata brings the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and computer vision to the autonomous driving simulation world.

Cognata's simulated testing and evaluation environment shaves years off the validation time by generating fast, highly accurate results, and eliminates the safety concerns, high costs, and limited scalability of road-testing in the physical world.

Cognata was founded in 2016 by a team of experts in deep learning, autonomous vehicles, and computer vision. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, close to the Weizmann Institute of Science. For more information, visit

Additional information about Cognata is accessible at http://www.cognata.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Shay Rootman

Senior Director, Business Development and Marketing,

Cognata

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842813/Dr_Gahl_Berkooz.jpg

SOURCE Cognata