Cognata Selected by ECARX Technology (ECARX) as its Simulation and Validation Partner

REHOVOT, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata, Ltd, a leading provider of simulation software for ADAS and autonomous vehicles announced today that ECARX, an autonomous intelligent technology company, has selected Cognata as its simulation partner for the testing and validation of its offerings.

The selection brings Cognata's industry-leading simulation platform offering to one of China's fast-growing intelligent driving leaders. Simulation provides the only environment where intelligent driving technology can be safely tested and validated extensively for real-life scenarios and challenging edge cases.

Founded in 2016, ECARX technology mainly focuses on core technology products such as automotive chips, intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving. ECARX technology will focus on the two important sections of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving in the future, completing the construction of the global capability of automobile intelligence and realizing the connection of chip, software, and algorithms capability, and thus drive the evolution of the whole vehicle from distributed computing, to domain computing and finally to central computing.

"China is among the world's fastest growing markets for ADAS and Autonomous Driving," says Danny Atsmon, CEO and founder of Cognata. "We look forward to closely collaborating with ECARX to accelerate their success." He adds, "As we understand the importance and needs of the Chinese market and its impact over the autonomous industry, we have taken the extra step and introduced a localized, Chinese version of our simulation platform."

"The cooperation with Cognata is another investment of ECARX to make efforts in the field of autonomous driving," said Ziyu Shen, CEO of ECARX. "Cognata's leading simulation and Validation software will enable us to accelerate the development and safe deployment of our ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, further promoting the rapid technical realization and mass production of unsupervised safe autonomous driving technologies in the Chinese market."

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end to end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment.

ECARX Technology Co., Ltd.

ECARX (ECARX Technology Co., Ltd.) is a leading automotive intelligence technology company, founded in 2016 by two automotive entrepreneurs, Li Shufu and Shen Ziyu. Offices in the cities of Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Dalian in China, and in Gothenburg, Sweden, ECARX offers core products including self-developed vehicle chip sets, 4G-powered intelligent cockpits, and intelligent driving. ECARX's open intelligent connected operating system, empowers automotive companies to jointly create a more intelligent and safer mobility experience for the massive users globally.

ECARX has received strategic investment from Baidu, SIG (Susquehanna International Group, LLP), CVC (Corporate Venture Capital) and Hubei Changjiang Jingkai V2X Industry Fund LLP in 2020 and 2021.

ECARX aims to power a better and more sustainable life through smart mobility, with the mission of "shaping the future bond between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility" to embrace the dynamic and innovative automotive market in the future.

