Cognata's simulation suite chosen by AgJunction to Accelerate the 14 billion USD Off-road Vehicle Market

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata, Ltd., announced today the integration of Cognata's simulation authoring software into AgJunction, Inc. 's ("AgJunction") technology, to further accelerate testing and validation of off-road vehicles and equipment. Cognata's AV off-road simulation is designed to test, train and validate perception and control challenges for terrains that do not offer a clear road definition and for paths that offer challenging conditions such as boulders, side slopes, difficult tractions, and more.

Cognata's technology rapidly creates novel visualization and synthetic environment approaches to enable improved AI/ML training that increases reliability, reduces human error in critical mission tasks, and positively impacts trust in human-machine teaming.

This simulation platform uses synthetic data with a digital twin environment and delivers a new level of realism in training and validating off-road autonomous vehicles.

The Off-road vehicle market was valued at USD 14 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The global off-road market is experiencing a high demand owing to the need for robust compact equipment. The off-road vehicles have a wide range of users across agriculture, mining, and constructions among other sectors. The companies providing off-road vehicles are focusing on introducing new products with improved features to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market*.

"Cognata is proud to be chosen by AgJunction, supporting and accelerating their off-road vehicle technology development needs," Cognata's CEO Danny Atsmon says. "Cognata's technology rapidly creates novel visualization and synthetic environment approaches to enable improved Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning training that increases reliability, reduces human error in critical mission tasks, and positively impacts trust in human-machine teaming."

"Operation efficiency excellence and safety are our highest priority. After carefully evaluating several simulation solutions we have decided to choose Cognata's platform", Says Luke McBeath, sr. director of engineering for AgJunction. "We believe this solution will enable us to offer our customers the most advanced technology solutions.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and auto steering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX."

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation for the ADAS and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end to end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle and provides a realistic automotive simulation platform where autonomous vehicles travel virtual roads in digital twins environments. From cities to unmarked terrain, in varied use-cases specially customized according to the market needs, Cognata's off-road platform bypasses a lengthy AI learning process, allowing the AI to evaluate generated large-scale situations, compressing the AI/ML training time to mere months.

