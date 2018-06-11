Cognitive Ingredient Neumentix™ Shown to Promote New Neuron Growth

"The hippocampus is the main area of the brain where neurogenesis, or new nerve growth, can occur," said Brenda Fonseca, Senior Technical Services Manager for the Cognition Platform at Kemin. "It is very exciting to see a botanical have the ability to cause new nerve cell growth in this part of the brain because the hippocampus is tied to learning and memory."

The naturally sourced botanical ingredient contains more than 50 polyphenols, including salvianolic, lithospermic and rosmarinic acid. The synergy created by these polyphenols is believed to lead to the many cognitive benefits of Neumentix, including neurogenesis.

Research suggests the natural polyphenols in the ingredient may also reduce oxidative stress, protect existing neurons in the brain and increase neurotransmitter levels. Consumers looking for cognitive benefits from trusted solutions that are scientifically backed, safe and natural with sustainable benefits should be thrilled to learn about this new discovery.

To learn more, view the neurogenesis study abstract presented at the 2016 Society for Neuroscience meeting in San Diego or a brief video of the study overview.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Kim Colletti, Global Cognition Product Manager, kim.colletti@kemin.com, +1 (515) 559-5407

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognitive-ingredient-neumentix-shown-to-promote-new-neuron-growth-300662568.html

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

