Kemin Industries Celebrates 20 Years of CLOSTAT™ and Probiotic Excellence in Intestinal Health for Production Animals

Company's animal nutrition and health business unit in the Asia-Pacific region honors the occasion at International Conference on Poultry Intestinal Health

MANILA, Philippines, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is celebrating two decades of CLOSTAT™, its flagship probiotic product for managing intestinal health in poultry and livestock. To commemorate the milestone, the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia Pacific business unit hosted an anniversary dinner on Tuesday, April 16, in Manila, Philippines. The event coincided with the 8th International Conference on Poultry Intestinal Health (ICPIH), also held in the country's capital city, on April 17–19.

Kemin's probiotic solution has pioneered the promotion of healthy microbiome to drive intestinal resilience, manage gut health challenges, and improve animal productivity. CLOSTAT offers a practical and comprehensive solution that supports the development of a balanced gut microbiota, enhances immune function, and reduces antibiotic use—all while safeguarding animal health, welfare, growth, and performance.

Since launching in 2004, CLOSTAT has been used by poultry producers in more than 50 countries to help achieve better feed efficiency, growth rate, and profitability. CLOSTAT has also been well recognized with several industry awards, such as the Animal Pharm Best New Product Award in 2005, the World Poultry Innovation Award in 2006, and the Asian Agribiz Product of the Year Award in 2018.

Building on the success of CLOSTAT, Kemin launched ENTEROSURE™ in 2022, to address the changing needs of animal producers. ENTEROSURE expands on the scientifically proven efficacy of CLOSTAT's Bacillus PB6 against Clostridium perfringens by also managing the growth of Escherichia coli and other Enterobacteriaceae, such as Salmonella. With a proprietary blend of probiotic Bacillus strains, ENTEROSURE offers a comprehensive solution for managing gut health challenges and improving animal productivity.

"We are extremely proud of the impact of CLOSTAT over the past 20 years," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Our flagship probiotic-support ingredient is a testament to Kemin's commitment to innovation and quality and our vision to improve the quality of life. We are pleased to celebrate this achievement with our valued customers, partners, and friends at ICPIH, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best solutions for poultry intestinal health."

Click here to see where CLOSTAT and ENTEROSURE are available in the Asia-Pacific region and to learn more about their intestinal health benefits.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Certain statements may not be applicable in all geographic regions. Product labeling and associated claims may differ based upon regulatory requirements.

