Kemin Nutrisurance Opens First Innovation Center and Second Spray Dryer in South America

Newest additions to regional headquarters make it the largest pet food manufacturing plant in South America by volume capacity for producing dry and liquid palatants

VARGEÃO, Brazil , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently opened an Innovation Center and second spray-drying facility at its regional headquarters in Vargeão, Santa Catarina, Brazil, making the Kemin Nutrisurance location the largest pet food manufacturing plant in Latin America by volume capacity for producing dry and liquid palatants.

Local authorities and Kemin leadership at the ribbon cutting for Kemin Nutrisurance’s Innovation Center in Vargeão, SC, Brazil.

Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit of Kemin Industries, has been expanding its Research and Exploration Services to enhance co-creation with customers to support them at every stage of pet food production. With its first Innovation Center in Brazil, the business unit can provide fast and accurate solutions for current and future palatant and protein customers in South America.

"Our first Innovation Center in South America will greatly strengthen our Research and Exploration Services in the region," said V Lucatelli, General Manager – South America, Kemin Nutrisurance. "We can now offer customers a local laboratory to improve and evaluate the performance of current and future products, as well as improve cost efficiency, to bring top innovations at the speed the pet food industry demands."

The Innovation Center and second spray dryer are part of the global business unit's continued growth in South America and the Latin American market. In 2008, Kemin purchased the property and has since invested in renewable energy sources while still increasing its capacity and capabilities, including Kemin Nutrisurance's Research and Exploration Services. This new expansion allows the Vargeão facility to not only supply the South American market, but also support Kemin Nutrisurance's palatant needs in other regions, such as Asia and Europe.

"With greater emphasis on Research and Development (R&D) support for our customers, we can utilize our data and analytics to fine-tune our products and services to find fast and accurate solutions that better serve the market," said Dr. Jason Shelton, Global Vice President – R&D, Kemin Nutrisurance. "By bringing our Research and Exploration Services to the regional level through an Innovation Center, we can create a local customer experience that focuses on specific needs at the speed required by a rapidly evolving industry."

The Innovation Center and spray drying facility were recently inaugurated during a ribbon cutting with Kemin Nutrisurance President Kimberly Nelson and Kemin Industries Worldwide Group President David Raveyre. Kemin Nutrisurance's newest additions at the South America headquarters are now open with expanded solutions for customers in the region's pet food industry.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

