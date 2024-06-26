Cognizant and Cengage Group Extend Transformation Collaboration

Cognizant will provide end-to-end technology services to support Cengage Group's digital transformation journey leveraging cutting-edge technology and solutions.

TEANECK, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced the expansion of its relationship with Cengage Group, a global edtech company that supports millions of students each year, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Under this seven-year agreement, Cognizant will provide advanced technology services that are designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce the total cost of ownership, and continue to support Cengage Group's digital transformation. Cengage Group extended its relationship with Cognizant due to the company's proven track record as a trusted and strategic provider, including playing a critical role in the development of Cengage Unlimited, an all-access digital subscription service for the higher ed course materials market.

Over the course of this agreement, Cognizant will expand to provide operations services for Cengage Group in support of corporate enabling functions such as global Finance and Human Resources. Furthermore, Cognizant will provide end-to-end operations support for the cloud environment and corporate security services. By combining Cognizant's education industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI (Gen AI), to further improve operational excellence, along with Cengage's innovative educational solutions, this collaboration aims to support Cengage further its mission to help learners and educators in achieving their goals.

"Cognizant is a long-trusted partner and we look forward to this expanded partnership as we continue to further revolutionize education through technology and drive operational excellence," said Jim Chilton, CTO of Cengage Group. "Their extensive expertise, experience and innovative solutions will help us continue to scale our business, streamline operations, improve efficiencies and support our efforts to deliver truly personalized, interactive and immersive learning experiences."

"We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Cengage Group as its preferred provider and are excited to continue to contribute towards the digital transformation of the education sector," said Anurag Sinha, SVP and Head of Communications, Media, and Technology, Americas of Cognizant. "We will leverage our advanced Gen AI capabilities including platforms like Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations and Cognizant Flowsource™️ to accelerate engineering and automation at Cengage. Additionally, our deep competencies in cloud operations, data analytics, cybersecurity solutions, and Intelligent Business Process Operations will help enable Cengage Group to streamline and create efficiencies while allowing the company to innovate and scale solutions for the millions of learners and educators Cengage serves."

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides affordable, quality digital products and services that equip students with the skills and competencies needed to be job ready. For more than 100 years, we have enabled the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content, and now, integrated digital platforms. We serve the higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Through our scalable technology, including MindTap and Cengage Unlimited, we support all learners who seek to improve their lives and achieve their dreams through education. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.

