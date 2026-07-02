Cognizant and Domyn Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Sovereign AI Solutions Across EMEA

Partnership combines Domyn's chip-to-application sovereign AI infrastructure with Cognizant's enterprise integration expertise and EMEA industry reach, enabling regulated organisations to deploy AI securely on-premise and within sovereign environments

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Domyn, the European leader in sovereign AI infrastructure for regulated industries, have announced a strategic partnership to bring sovereign AI capabilities to enterprises across the EMEA region. The partnership will help organisations in highly regulated sectors deploy powerful AI solutions that keep data within client-controlled environments and support compliance with European regulatory frameworks.

Domyn's end-to-end AI system — spanning compute, proprietary models, governance, and agents —is purpose-built for exactly this challenge, and Cognizant's role as an AI Builder and trusted global systems integrator, with deep EMEA enterprise relationships, makes it the ideal partner to bring these capabilities to scale.

Under the partnership, Domyn will provide the AI infrastructure layer, delivering LLMs that can be deployed within client environments, on-premise or in private cloud configurations, while Cognizant will serve as the application, integration, and domain execution layer. Cognizant will train and adapt Domyn's models into smaller, domain-specific models (SLMs), build agents and applications tailored to specific industry use cases, and manage the legacy data pipeline construction, data cleaning, and model-alignment work required for enterprise deployment. Together, the companies will execute a joint go-to-market strategy targeting organisations across UK & Ireland, DACH, Northern Europe, and Southern Europe and the Middle East.

For enterprise customers, the partnership unlocks a fully integrated sovereign AI proposition. Organisations gain access to cutting-edge AI models and infrastructure without sacrificing control over their data, while benefiting from Cognizant's proven ability to manage complex enterprise change, embed human-in-the-loop compliance frameworks, and deliver measurable business outcomes at scale. As per Gartner®, "Geopolitics is the key driver behind the demand for true sovereign AI solutions and services, which has a negative impact on global cloud providers offering AI services, such as hyperscale cloud providers. Considering the current geopolitical situation, local cloud providers offering AI services will increasingly become relevant competitors and will grow market share." By 2029, geopolitics will drive 50% of cloud AI workloads to sovereign cloud AI deployment models, up from 5% in 2025.1

"Sovereign AI is one of the most significant growth opportunities in EMEA, and one where Cognizant is uniquely positioned to lead," said Manoj Mehta, President, EMEA, Cognizant. "Regulated organisations across Europe need AI that delivers transformational outcomes without compromising on data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, or security. Our partnership with Domyn brings together world-class AI infrastructure and Cognizant's deep expertise in turning that infrastructure into real, industry-specific solutions. Together, we are giving enterprises the confidence to move fast on AI - on their terms and within their borders."

"The next wave of AI in Europe will be won by those who own and control the intelligence at the heart of their business," said Uljan Sharka, CEO at Domyn. "With Cognizant's extensive industry relationships across EMEA, we'll be able to scale our vision and give the most demanding institutions the foundation to move decisively on AI, and truly own the intelligence they're building on."

The partnership aligns with Cognizant's three-vector AI Builder strategy — enabling hyper productivity, industrialising AI, and agentifying the enterprise — bringing more than 60 AI patents, 1,500-plus industry-specific agents, and a dedicated AI Lab across San Francisco and Bengaluru. It also represents an important step in Domyn's mission to help regulated enterprises own, govern and trust the intelligence powering their most critical workflows, with the partnership initially focused on customers across EMEA.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Domyn

Domyn develops responsible AI for regulated industries, across financial services, government and heavy industry. It supports enterprises with proprietary, fully governable solutions, based on a composable AI architecture, including Large Language Models and domain-specific AI Agents. The company is building one of the largest AI Supercomputers in Regulated Industries in partnership with NVIDIA and the UAE.

1 Gartner, AI Vendor Race: True Sovereign AI Will Define Winners and Losers in the Cloud AI Race by Rene Buest, Fernando Pereiro, 24 February 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions