Cognizant and Panaya Collaborate to Boost SAP Transformation Projects

Advanced Tech and SAP Expertise Drive Efficient Transformation, Boosting Savings and Reducing Risks in SAP Ecosystem

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in AI powered Change Intelligence and Smart Testing for business applications, announces a strategic collaboration with Cognizant, an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner. This collaboration aims to accelerate organizations' SAP S/4HANA transformation journey, enabling seamless migration and unlocking the untapped potential of digital transformation.

Businesses worldwide are recognizing the critical importance of SAP S/4HANA adoption and driving demand for expert guidance and innovative solutions. Panaya and Cognizant have joined forces to address this challenge. By combining Panaya's cutting-edge tools and technology, and Cognizant's deep SAP expertise, this collaboration aims to revolutionize how enterprises approach their SAP S4HANA transformation journeys.

Organizations can now leverage Panaya's AI-powered Change Intelligence and Smart Testing solutions to accelerate their adoption of SAP S/4HANA and mitigate risks in the migration process. Businesses can confidently embrace SAP S/4HANA, knowing that every step is backed by data-driven insights and robust testing. With Cognizant's global scale and presence, this collaboration extends its reach to organizations worldwide with a vision of delivering excellence on a global scale.

Shabi Levi, Global Head of Partners and Alliances at Panaya, highlighted the customer-centric nature of the collaboration: "Our collaboration with Cognizant is a perfect fit. Panaya's values and technology align seamlessly with Cognizant's SAP S/4HANA implementation methodology. Cognizant is leveraging advanced gen AI capabilities with Panaya's new Auto Code Correction, among other tools and solutions provided by Panaya. With Cognizant's global presence, we anticipate working closely together with the goal to provide customers worldwide the benefits of low-risk migration projects, accelerated migration timelines, increased efficiency, and innovation, all while minimizing business disruption."

"We are excited to be partnering with Panaya to deliver results for our clients," said Manfred Heisen, Global SAP partnership manager, Cognizant. "Panaya's ability to enhance enterprise agility through efficient release cycles, high-quality standards and their advanced Auto Code Correction technology aligns with our mission to deliver enhanced business outcomes for our clients."

This collaboration has already demonstrated success through a highly effective S/4HANA migration for a global pharmaceutical and healthcare leader. "Panaya has been indispensable during this S/4HANA migration project, "added Heisen. "With Panaya we have managed to cover over 90% of the ATC findings automatically and saved tens of thousands of development hours. The team especially liked the Roles & Authorization's impact analysis features. In general, the Panaya platform has been intuitive and easy to use, which is a big advantage when heading into a complex project like this one. To sum it up – Panaya helped us make an otherwise complex and risky project, safe and effective".

About Panaya

Panaya, a SaaS-based company certified by SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com, offers an all-in-one platform for Smart Testing solutions and Change Intelligence tailored for ERP, CRM, and cloud business applications. Panaya accelerates and de-risks digital landscapes with AI-powered Test Automation, Test Management, and Impact Analysis. Panaya's focus on ease of use and an intuitive interface ensures seamless collaboration between business and IT, empowering business users and IT professionals to gain real-time visibility and control over their projects. This capability enables faster releases and continuous delivery of high-quality software.

Since its founding in 2006, over 3,000 companies across 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have trusted Panaya to drive rapid, quality testing and change management in their enterprise business applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com.

For media inquiries, contact Amos Bergerbest, [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636386/panaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Panaya