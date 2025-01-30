Cognizant Collaborates with Medidata to Provide Specialized Support for Life Sciences Clients

The organizations plan to support clients through expanded partnership and offer broader access to Medidata's AI-powered technologies to accelerate clinical trial development

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced an expanded agreement with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leader of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to provide support for Medidata's life sciences clients and expand the strategic alliance partnership. Over the years, the companies have partnered to deliver a comprehensive framework supporting life sciences clients, emphasizing customer success, patient service desk, implementation, engineering, integrations, and user acceptance testing services using Medidata's clinical platform and solutions. The renewed relationship aims to enhance responsiveness and improve user satisfaction for life sciences organizations that rely on Medidata's technology services for clinical trial development.

As part of the multi-year renewal agreement, Cognizant is providing a dedicated team of Medidata Platform specialists to support their clients in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, contract research organizations, and patients using Medidata services. The goal is to maximize Medidata's value for life sciences clients. The collaboration aims to improve the experience for Medidata's users, enabling their clients to focus on clinical trial development and improving patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Cognizant represents a shared commitment to transforming clinical research through innovation and expertise," said Janet Butler, EVP, Head of Global Sales, of Medidata. "By combining Medidata's advanced AI-driven technologies with Cognizant's deep industry knowledge and operational excellence, we support life sciences organizations to streamline their R&D efforts, derive actionable insights from complex data, and ultimately bring life-changing therapies to patients more efficiently."

Cognizant and Medidata are deepening their multi-year collaboration with the goal to accelerate clinical trial development by expanding access to Medidata's AI-powered technologies. When combined with Medidata Clinical Data Studio , Medidata Health Record Connect , and the myMedidata patient portal , these solutions are helping to transform R&D with tailored patient, site, and data experiences. As a top Global Medidata Strategic Alliance Partner, Cognizant is leveraging its extensive network of Medidata Certified Services Professionals to help life sciences organizations modernize clinical operations and data management.

"We are thrilled to accelerate our work with Medidata to help mutual clients leverage next-generation AI-enabled clinical capabilities on the unified Medidata Platform," said Mohammad Haque, SVP, Global Large Deals Lead and Business Unit Head, Life Sciences, of Cognizant. "Our collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of clients' clinical data and processes, improving user satisfaction and empowering them to make better-informed decisions faster for improved patient outcomes."

