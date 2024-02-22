Cognizant Expands Technology Operations Partnership with CNO Financial Group

Cognizant will implement cloud and digital technologies with aim to enhance customer experience and optimize business processes and operations

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today the continuation of a strategic partnership with CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), a leading provider of insurance, financial services and workforce benefits solutions to middle-income America. Cognizant will help further optimize and enhance CNO's technology-based services and solutions with cloud and digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) through this partnership. 

Cognizant will provide end-to-end technology services using industry-leading delivery frameworks and service offerings. Cognizant will also leverage generative AI (gen AI) technologies designed to deliver improvements and drive efficiencies for CNO's technology landscape across infrastructure, applications, enterprise software, and engineering.

Cognizant has a proven track record and expertise in helping North American life insurers drive change from legacy operating environments and enhance capabilities in digital ecosystems leveraging the latest technologies.

"At CNO, we're committed to partnerships that help us enhance our technology experience, improve our service delivery and efficiency, and build integrated capabilities to continuously improve how we support our customers, associates and agents," said Mike Mead, Chief Information Officer, CNO Financial Group. "By continuing to partner with Cognizant, CNO will continue to leverage tools that can further boost productivity and build on our capabilities around automation, artificial intelligence, technology transformation and process optimization." 

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with CNO on their transformation journey and help the company enhance their customers' experience," said Sarat Varanasi, North America Insurance Business Unit Leader, Cognizant. "We are looking forward to bringing Cognizant's expertise from across our service portfolio, gen AI investments and ecosystem partnerships to support CNO's mission and strategic business priorities. CNO is a valued client, and we plan to deliver technology services that will help them meet the growing challenges of changing customer expectations and preferences, such as the demand for more personalized, digital, and convenient solutions." 

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

