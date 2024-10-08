Cognizant Foundation India Celebrates 20 Years of Community Impact

Two-decade commitment to building a better tomorrow by supporting the underrepresented and underserved communities of India

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced it is commemorating the upcoming 20th anniversary of Cognizant Foundation India. Since its inception, Cognizant Foundation India has partnered with over 300 non-profit organizations across the subcontinent and successfully implemented more than 600 projects, which have positively impacted millions of economically and socially disadvantaged people across India.



Cognizant Foundation India's initiatives are dedicated to making a meaningful impact for individuals and communities in India and working towards a brighter tomorrow by focusing on empowering people with disabilities, promoting holistic child development and fostering gender equality. These programs have evolved and expanded to meet societal needs and are often supported by Cognizant Outreach volunteers who provide their time, talent, and technology to make a difference. Recent Cognizant Foundation India efforts have centered around Health4All and Future4All - with projects dedicated to enabling access to quality health, inclusive learning in schools, digitally-enabled STEAM education, and technology-enabled skilling leading to gainful employment.

"For the last 20 years, Cognizant and Cognizant Foundation India have been dedicated to driving social change that improves lives and empowers communities across India," said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant. "Celebrating 20 years of making a difference in the communities where our employees live and work is a testament to our commitment to building a better future for all where technology, inclusion, and collaboration serve humanity, fostering health, education, and upward mobility."

Most recently in 2023-24, Cognizant Foundation India supported 101 projects with 40 not-for-profit organizations reaching hundreds of thousands of people. These efforts included:

Partnering with EnAble India to build Blimey, a cloud-based learning platform to help make digital learning accessible for people with visual impairments, better preparing them for today's jobs.

Collaborating with Help the Blind Foundation to provide visually impaired students with smart vision glasses, a wearable device powered by AI and machine learning. The students supported by the Foundation are also eligible for scholarships, mobility and employability training.

Partnering with healthcare non-profit organizations to prevent avoidable childhood blindness and improve maternal and child health.

Collaborating with local non-profit organizations to train underserved women through its flagship skilling program Tech4All, which trains women, and persons with disabilities, for careers in technology and tech-enabled services.

Cognizant Foundation India was also awarded CSR Impact Awards in 2021-2023 for its "Preventing Childhood Blindness" initiative; "Promoting Women and Child Health" initiative; and "Project Blimey" digital literacy self-learning platform. The CSR Impact Awards recognize high-impact projects that adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, leading to excellent project outcomes.

"For the last 20 years, Cognizant Foundation India has been dedicated to elevating local communities towards a brighter tomorrow through addressing society's most pressing challenges," said Deepak Prabhu Matti, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant Foundation India. "We appreciate our partnership with Cognizant and its associates and remain committed to expanding the reach of our programs and ensuring that the benefits are shared widely and equitably."

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Cognizant Foundation India is one of the channels of Cognizant's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in India. Cognizant Foundation India is working to build a sustainable ecosystem at the intersection of inclusion, technology, and collaboration. The Foundation's initiatives are along the two thematic areas of 'Health4All' – enhancing accessibility to quality healthcare and 'Future4All' – creating a better tomorrow through education and skilling. Cognizant Foundation focuses on empowering persons with disabilities, promoting holistic child development, and fostering gender equality. Since its inception in 2005, the Foundation has implemented over 600+ projects in education, healthcare, and skilling in partnership with several non-profit organizations, positively impacting the lives of millions across India.

