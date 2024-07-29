Cognizant Moment: Powering the next generation of data-led, AI-fueled experiences at enterprise scale

New AI-powered digital experience practice area offers businesses end-to-end solutions for intelligent experience orchestration along the customer journey.

TEANECK, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant announced the launch of Cognizant Moment™, the next evolution of the company's digital experience practice area, designed to help clients leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine customer experience and engineer innovative strategies aimed at driving growth.

The new practice builds on the digital experience expertise and solutions Cognizant has delivered for clients over the last 20+ years, and advanced through a series of key acquisitions in the digital experience space. Now, as the ways consumers interact with technology are shifting to include multi-modal experiences, Cognizant aims to give clients the tools and insights they need to drive differentiation, cultivate customer loyalty and become future-ready.

Cognizant Moment™ is built on the foundation of intelligent ecosystem orchestration, a strategy that connects experiences as well as the underlying data, technology and operations across the entire enterprise ecosystem. This approach enables clients to leverage generative AI's content generation capabilities, along with human ingenuity, to innovate, differentiate and drive growth by informing and automating processes, and creating dynamic, hyper-personalized experiences for their customers.

"Every experience comes down to a series of moments, seamlessly enabled by intuitive strategy, human-centered design and curated technology," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Cognizant research shows that a majority of G2000 business decision makers believe that generative AI will help them create new products and services, and many of them are already using the technology to design or deliver them. We aim to meet the moment, as enterprises move to differentiate through experience, and enable them to implement a data and technology-driven approach to shape the customer journey, rather than relying on traditional marketing agencies."

Cognizant Moment aims to address these challenges directly, with a suite of capabilities across multiple workstreams, including:

Intelligent Ecosystem Orchestration: Connecting data, technology and operations to create a dynamic experience ecosystem;

Connecting data, technology and operations to create a dynamic experience ecosystem; Business Transformation: Innovating and reimagining operations to assist clients in generating new growth and economic value;

Innovating and reimagining operations to assist clients in generating new growth and economic value; Digital Products & Platforms: Using human-centric agile methods to deliver products that resonate with customers and employees;

Using human-centric agile methods to deliver products that resonate with customers and employees; Marketing & Content: Transitioning from manual management to AI-driven personalized marketing, supported by comprehensive content services;

Transitioning from manual management to AI-driven personalized marketing, supported by comprehensive content services; Commerce: Moving beyond transactions to create immersive commerce experiences;

Moving beyond transactions to create immersive commerce experiences; Learning: Crafting interactive experiences to enable behavior change and skill-based performance.

"Cognizant Moment is one of the few modern experience practices that can deliver at scale, globally, and with the cutting-edge technical expertise required to effect the needed change," said Ben Wiener, global head of Cognizant Moment. "As experience leaders grapple with a confluence of technological and behavioral forces, we aim to help clients change the game and equip them to grow and thrive competitively, backed by Cognizant's long heritage of digital experience domain knowledge, technology and industry expertise."

"The effectiveness of technology implementations must be measured by the experiences of both customers and employees," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. "Cognizant Moment brings the firm's best assets and talent together to maximize AI impact and people value."

According to New Work, New World, a research report published by Cognizant analyzing data from Oxford Economics, generative AI could inject an additional 3.5% of productivity growth to the US economy by 2032, estimated at $1 trillion per year. Additionally, by the same year, up to 90 percent of jobs could be disrupted in some way by generative AI, from administrative assistants to CXOs.1 By helping clients drive productivity gains with generative AI and changing the way marketers connect with customers, Cognizant Moment aims to play a central role in shaping the future of customer experience.

