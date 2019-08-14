Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm

The report states that a strong point of Cognizant's vision is that "modernization must provide service in the context of digital transformation" and goes on to say that "Cognizant is a strong choice for a broad range of modernization and migration tasks, including accelerated cloud migration." Client references state that Cognizant "offers a broad range of cloud environments as targets, including both public cloud and hybrid cloud destinations, and its offerings benefit from a solid ecosystem and strong cloud-native development capabilities." Forrester also notes that Cognizant's 2018 acquisition of digital engineering leader Softvision expanded the company's range of go-forward engineering development skills.

"Cloud migration is driving the latest phase of application modernization — and companies of all sizes require assistance in making their cloud journeys," wrote Bill Martorelli, report author and Principal Analyst, Forrester. "Services firms must possess both modernization and migration capabilities, encompassing legacy and cloud-native architectures, to qualify as full-service partners for the large enterprise segment."

"Cognizant's global team of design, technical and engineering experts have a passion for designing and building customer-centric digital products and a proven track record of migrating applications to the cloud," said Malcolm Frank, President, Cognizant Digital Business. "Traditional enterprises are moving critical applications to various cloud platforms to address growing threats from digital native competitors with the luxury of starting innovative software development from scratch. We believe being ranked a leader by Forrester is a testament to the digital engineering and cloud migration expertise Cognizant has invested in and built over the past several years and our commitment to solving the most pressing problems of companies around the globe."

