Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Leaders are defined by Gartner as those who "bring a wide range of business, analytic and technical capabilities, including CX and CRM strategy, business transformation consulting, customer analytics, enterprise architecture and design, CRM and other customer-facing technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, and business change management. They demonstrate strong comparative revenue and growth. They can demonstrate the ability to scale across multiple geographic regions. They are delivering with high client satisfaction."

Gartner evaluated vendors based on their completeness of vision across the following criteria: market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. Vendors were also evaluated based on their ability to execute across product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations.

"Business leaders recognize digital customer experience is the key to engaging, delighting and retaining customers in the modern world. Customers have so many choices, and they sit at the center of today's value chain. Having the ability to understand the customer's journey and deliver compelling products and experiences is more important than ever," said Harish Dwarkanhalli, Global Delivery Leader for Cognizant's Digital Customer Experience Practice.

Dwarkanhalli added, "In our view, being recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide underscores our deep industry understanding, strong technical implementation skills, unique design thinking and overall expertise in leading customer experience transformation. Cognizant works side-by-side with clients to transform their customers' journey by enabling the digital platform, reimagining associated business processes and reshaping the experience."

Read the January 8, 2018 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide" by Patrick J. Sullivan and Ed Thompson (ID Number: G00322092) here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a purpose.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-named-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-crm-and-customer-experience-implementation-services-worldwide-300621396.html

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

