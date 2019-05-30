Cognizant Named a Salesforce Cloud Services Leader by ISG

The ISG Provider Lens™, Salesforce Ecosystem Quadrant Report , examines the capabilities of 23 U.S. professional services providers for companies using or implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud main functionalities: Contact Management, Opportunity Management, Lead Management, Workflow and Approvals, Sales Forecasting, E-Mail Integration, Reports and Dashboards and Salesforce Mobile.

Cognizant is recognized as a Leader in the report for its services spanning the Salesforce value chain, including strategy, platform advisory and the build-test-run lifecycle. Cognizant has among the largest number of Salesforce-trained experts in the world. In 2018, Cognizant further bolstered its service offerings through the Salesforce Platform with acquisitions of SaaSfocus and Advanced Technology Group (ATG).

The ISG report highlighted strengths of Cognizant, including:

A Salesforce-specific implementation methodology: With its PureForce methodology, Cognizant provides an implementation that is specifically developed for Salesforce. It also operates a dedicated Center of Excellence for large client implementations with complex landscapes. Cognizant is engaged mainly in outcome-based projects and works to further reduce the already low share of time and materials-based engagements.

Comprehensive global resources: Cognizant's global delivery, with centers in the U.S., and more than 2,000 certified Salesforce resources, offers Fullforce solutions for the banking, insurance, retail and consumer goods verticals.

"Companies today must work with the right partners, like Salesforce, to drive innovation through digital platform transformation," said Esteban Herrera, Partner and Global Leader, ISG Research. "Cognizant was named a Leader because it remains a highly competitive provider of Salesforce-related services and works closely with them to provide the expertise, technical skills and resources needed to overcome today's most pressing business and IT challenges."

"Modern and adaptive digital platforms are essential for companies to build relevance, improve customer experience and enable business process transformation," said Harish Dwarkanhalli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Salesforce Practice at Cognizant. "We've made investments in our Salesforce service offerings and we work closely with Salesforce to help our clients transform their sales, marketing and service automation, as well as to enhance their stakeholder engagement including customers, partners and employees."

