Cognizant Named an AI Services Leader in IDC MarketScape Report

The report assesses 12 global AI service providers based on buyer feedback as well as quantitative and qualitative market data compiled by the IDC MarketScape. "IDC rates Cognizant highly in terms of its strategies around skills and platforms and its delivery automation capabilities," according to the report. It also notes, "Buyers rate Cognizant highly for its ability to deliver the right value for the fee paid."

Additionally, the report notes that Cognizant's AI and analytics practice takes a human-centric approach to delivering AI solutions targeted at specific business outcomes. According to the report, organizations should consider Cognizant when "they are looking for a partner that can provide high-touch customer service to apply AI to their specific business problem as well as good value for fee paid. Cognizant should also be on the short list if you are seeking a partner with a broad range of AI services skills and IP-based platform offerings."

"Businesses are rapidly deploying new AI technologies – everything from chatbots to neural networks – to create more personalized experiences, intelligent products and smarter business processes," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Global Markets Head, Cognizant Digital Business. "Most business processes can benefit from these technologies, tools and algorithms, and every organization is at a different place on the AI maturity curve. We work with clients to help them realize new value where insights are generated at machine learning speed, using unparalleled computational power for unprecedented outcomes."

"While the rate of AI adoption is on the rise, concerns around AI ethics and its implication on business processes and people and underlying data challenges such as data curation, migration, governance, and security continue to be key barriers to adoption. Vendors that are addressing these two concerns up front in addition to providing the necessary domain, industry, and technology expertise required to deliver AI solutions for customers will be more successful in helping enterprises take on AI initiatives," says Ali Zaidi, research director, IT Project Based Services at IDC.

Read: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment excerpt here: https://www.cognizant.com/Resources/idc-marketscape-2019-ai-assessment.pdf

Cognizant Artificial Intelligence: www.cognizant.com/AI

Making AI Responsible and Effective Whitepaper: https://www.cognizant.com/whitepapers/making-ai-responsible-and-effective-codex3974.pdf

Accelerate Business Growth and Outcomes with AI eBook: https://www.cognizant.com/whitepapers/accelerate-business-growth-and-outcomes-with-ai-codex3743.pdf

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

