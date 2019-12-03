Cognizant Named An AWS Outposts Partner

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks - built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware - that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS's broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Cognizant experts have been trained and vetted in re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations to deliver positive customer outcomes at scale.

Cognizant will also work with clients to re-architect complex enterprise IT workloads to modernize and support their on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures. Cognizant is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) that has achieved AWS Migration Competency status, with more than 4,500 certified AWS professionals and more than 300 customers globally, as part of a relationship that began in 2008.

Cognizant's implementation of AWS Outposts for clients provides:

Flexibility to use the same hardware and software infrastructure and a consistent set of services and tools across AWS cloud and on-premises environments to build and run modern, cloud-native applications anywhere.

Seamless management of APIs, console, automation, governance policies, and security controls for all applications across cloud and on-premises locations.

A "future proof" cloud infrastructure within on-premises infrastructures with a wide selection of compute, memory, and storage options based on business needs.

"Cognizant is excited to extend our long-standing relationship with AWS to offer AWS Outposts to our clients. This service line will help clients to experience AWS native features on-premises, enabling them to build and run modern and secure digital platforms," said Raja Renganathan, Vice President - AWS Global Business, Cognizant. "Our team of certified professionals is dedicated to helping companies accelerate modernization, fuel innovation, scale business services, and improve operational agility with AWS. AWS Outposts combines cloud economics with integrated management of a hybrid infrastructures to modernize IT workloads faster, drive efficiencies, and unlock new business opportunities."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

