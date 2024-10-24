TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced it has been named number 10 on Newsweek's list of America's Most Reliable Companies. This prestigious recognition recognizes companies that deliver exceptional reliability for clients through dependable actions and decisions.

Cognizant Named Number 10 on Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Reliable Companies 2025

America's Most Reliable Companies 2025 is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Companies were identified through an independent survey of more than 1,700 decision-makers who do business with B2B companies across the nation. The survey highlighted the following parameters: likelihood of recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables, and reputation for dependability. The top 300 companies were awarded America's Most Reliable Companies.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Reliable Companies. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional work of our team. At Cognizant, we pride ourselves on working as one team and being a trusted partner to our clients in delivering consistently impactful results," said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas.

Cognizant was also recently named one of TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies 2024 for driving innovation and growth and making a meaningful impact on the world. The recognition ranked Cognizant amongst the top companies globally that are forging the path to the future.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Bill Abelson Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email [email protected]

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant