COGNIZANT NAMED ONE OF THE 2026 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® BY ETHISPHERE FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

20th annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs

TEANECK, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This award celebrates companies that demonstrate a commitment to ethical business practices through robust programs that positively impact employees, communities and broader stakeholders as well as contributing to sustainable, long-term business growth.

2026 Ethisphere World's Most Ethical Companies

"Congratulations to Cognizant for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance and governance programs are built for better long-term performance."

The World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240-plus documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; corporate governance; risk assessment and auditing; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental and social impact. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's applicants.

"Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year reflects the strength of Cognizant's culture and the standards we set for ourselves every day," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO at Cognizant. "As an AI Builder, we are fostering the bridge from technology investments into real outcomes at scale for our clients — and this recognition reinforces that ethics and integrity are foundational to how we work to deliver trusted, measurable value for our customers, associates and stakeholders."

In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. This year's class includes 19 first-time honorees, and six organizations recognized 20 times.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation