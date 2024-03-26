Cognizant Named to Fortune's List of America's Most Innovative Companies 2024

Company recognized for innovative products and services, processes, and culture for the second consecutive year

TEANECK, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been recognized as one of "America's Most Innovative Companies 2024" by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. To determine the top 200 companies, Fortune and Statista conducted a series of online surveys with both employees and industry experts to evaluate product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

Products and services were evaluated based on their design to usability and uniqueness while intellectual property portfolios and the opinion of experts and potential customers were also analyzed. Process innovation consisted of an internal and external analysis of all processes from sourcing and production to marketing, sales, and support. Employees, recruiters, and human resources experts measured each company's spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity, as well as the implementation of ideas.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies and a testament to our associates and decades-long focus on innovation," said Surya Gummadi, Cognizant Executive Vice President & President of Americas, Cognizant. "With the introduction of our Bluebolt grassroots innovation initiative, we are continuing to invest in the best emerging technologies and resources that will speed ideation and collaboration - empowering our associates globally to co-innovate with our clients."

Through wave after wave of disruptive technological change, Cognizant has provided clients with the insight, skills, and services they need to apply technology to stay relevant to their customers and help improve everyday life for people around the world. Cognizant has helped clients speed up the development of vaccines, made the internet and artificial intelligence safer, accelerate the response time for first responders to natural disasters, and bolster the world's food supply through cleaner oceans.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Bill Abelson Email [email protected]





Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email [email protected]

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant