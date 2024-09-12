Cognizant partners with KOMBIT to transform public service application testing in Denmark

Agreement aims to enhance quality assurance operational efficiency and improve user experience across 26 public service apps for Danish Municipal IT solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its deal with KOMBIT, a municipally owned IT company responsible for strategically operating critical IT solutions for 98 Danish municipalities. As Denmark increasingly prioritizes modern and efficient IT solutions, the collaboration between Cognizant and KOMBIT promises to set a new benchmark in software testing and quality assurance.

KOMBIT is vital in providing, administrating, and progressing modern and resilient IT solutions and infrastructure for Denmark's citizens and businesses. With a portfolio encompassing nationwide IT solutions, this agreement aims to centralize the quality assurance and testing of all 26 public service applications under KOMBIT's jurisdiction.

In a joint effort with KOMBIT, Cognizant will initially focus on enhancing all applications' quality standards and operational efficiency. Then, it will implement Testing-as-a-service, which uses advanced automation techniques. Subsequently, it will integrate AI to strengthen capabilities further and streamline processes. This strategic enhancement aims to improve application functionality and expedite time to market while significantly uplifting security infrastructure and user experience.

This partnership introduces a new standard for testing and quality assurance in Denmark. By separating development tasks from testing tasks, the collaboration allows development suppliers to focus on creating, coding, and innovating, while the Cognizant-KOMBIT test team ensures quality, standardization, and optimization. This strategic division aims to address KOMBIT'S challenges of quality and transparency and the desire to shift the budget from testing to development.

Cognizant's involvement from the pre-maturity phase through the lifecycle of the entire solution ensures that quality and test specialists are integral to the process. This proactive engagement extends to preparing future tenders and requests for changes to existing solutions, positioning Cognizant as a critical player in the ongoing development of KOMBIT'S IT infrastructure.

To provide KOMBIT with the best possible experience and team, Cognizant has partnered with TestHuset, an expert in the quality assurance and testing of digital solutions in the Nordic region. TestHuset joins forces with Cognizant, supporting with Danish on-premises experts who complement Cognizant's global team and provide KOMBIT with unparalleled support and expertise.

"This landmark deal underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch quality assurance and testing services, setting a new benchmark for IT solutions in Denmark," said Thomas Djursø, Country Manager, Cognizant Denmark. "We are excited to partner with KOMBIT to enhance their applications' operational efficiency and security, ultimately improving the user experience for citizens and businesses across Denmark."

"Our collaboration with Cognizant is a transformative opportunity that allows us to focus more resources on development while maintaining the highest standards in quality assurance. This relationship is pivotal in advancing our IT infrastructure for the benefit of our municipalities," said Heidi Kristoffersen, Head of Quality and Testing at KOMBIT.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is a leading global technology and consulting company transforming modern businesses, enabling them to operate intuitively and proactively. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About KOMBIT

KOMBIT is a municipally owned IT community responsible for procuring, managing, operating, and further developing contemporary and stable IT solutions and infrastructure for the benefit of citizens and businesses. Our operations are founded upon a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and encompass over 30 IT solutions implemented on a national scale. KOMBIT aims to ensure continued municipal digital movement today and in the future. Learn more https://kombit.dk/om-os

About TestHuset

TestHuset A/S is a Danish-owned company established in 2005. Since 2018 we have been part of the international development house Trifork and leading in the field of quality assurance and test of digital solutions in the Nordic region. We provide advisory, services and competency development on a local and a global level. TestHuset headquarters is in Copenhagen, with 75+ employees in Denmark, Sweden and Spain. Know more https://testhuset.dk/en/

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

