Oracle OPERA Cloud Central Implements Additional Systems to Further Loews Hotels Delivery of Exceptional Guest Experiences

Integrated sales, service, loyalty, and distribution capabilities give hotel brand a complete, connected hospitality platform to optimize operations and results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co is adding Oracle OPERA Cloud Central services, to enhance distribution and guest recognition to its properties across the U.S. With a unified hospitality platform spanning property management, distribution, service interactions, loyalty and sales, Loews will be able to get a comprehensive view of its data and business to accelerate innovation that benefits its staff, guests, and bottom line.

"At Loews, we deliver personalized touches and exceptional experiences for our guests. Achieving that goal delivered by our team is aided by having the right data," said Dan Kornick, CIO, Loews Hotels & Co. "Oracle Hospitality will allow us to enhance our ability to leverage data by providing a centralized hub that ensures all our properties and team members are empowered with the information they need to exceed guest expectations."

Loews is already benefitting from Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS, AI-powered Guest Engagement and Merchandising, Oracle Simphony Cloud Point of Sale, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). With OPERA Cloud Distribution, Loews can seamlessly optimize rates, and ancillary services across every distribution channel—both direct and indirect—helping to accelerate the launch of promotions, move inventory faster, and reduce intermediary fees. Additionally, OPERA Cloud Loyalty will enable Loews to anticipate customer needs and preferences, encouraging direct bookings with personalized incentives.

"Loews Hotels is dedicated to approaching each moment of a guest's stay with thoughtfulness and care," said David Meltzer, senior vice president, Oracle Hospitality Sales. "These interactions start from the minute a guest books a room, through the second they check out. With a unified platform and data across core disciplines including distribution, loyalty, and property management, OPERA Cloud will further empower Loews team members to make each of these moments matter in creating better experiences for guests and drive efficiency, guest affinity and revenue growth."

To learn more visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, help increase revenue, help lower IT costs, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle