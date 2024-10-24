Cognizant Tackles Enterprise Cloud Cost Challenges with NVIDIA RAPIDS Cloud Modernization

Collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI and Cognizant's data analytics accelerators with the goal to optimize enterprise cloud costs, enhance performance and help clients modernize their infrastructure to be AI-ready.

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is enhancing its data modernization offering by leveraging the full stack NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA RAPIDS, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, along with the Cognizant® Data and Intelligence Toolkit, to address the growing challenges enterprises face in controlling cloud computing costs.

As enterprises increasingly migrate their systems to the cloud, they encounter significant challenges in controlling and optimizing their cloud expenditures. The rapid growth of data and the need for real-time analytics have led to escalating costs and performance bottlenecks. Traditional CPU-based methods can fall short in handling large-scale data processing efficiently, leading to higher potential operational costs and slower organizational decision-making.

"Our latest collaboration with NVIDIA aims to transform the way businesses process and analyze large datasets, delivering, we believe, unprecedented speed and efficiency," said Annadurai Elango, EVP and Global Head of Core Technologies and Insights, Cognizant. "Transitioning clients to GPU-based infrastructure will also lay the groundwork for implementing exciting new generative AI use cases in critical business functions."

By embedding accelerated performance and cost efficiency into the cloud modernization journey, Cognizant's enhanced data modernization offering is designed to enable clients to speed up data processing tasks, outperforming traditional CPU-based processing without requiring code changes in Apache Spark1-based workloads with RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark. By reducing processing time and improving resource efficiency, enterprises could achieve substantial cost savings and gain a competitive edge through more sophisticated and timely analytics.

"Enterprises migrating to the cloud need efficient solutions for large-scale data processing and real-time analytics to speed development and retrieval-augmented generation for agentic AI" said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA RAPIDS accelerated data processing, Cognizant can help businesses significantly reduce computing costs and accelerate workloads to extract more value from their cloud investments."

The Cognizant Data and Intelligence Toolkit, a set of accelerators designed to eliminate friction in the data-to-decisions journey, plays a key role in the offering by enhancing analytics processing performance, data preparation, model training, and deployment by harnessing NVIDIA GPU acceleration through the RAPIDS software libraries and APIs.

Proprietary benchmarks show a 2.5x acceleration in data engineering and data science workloads, and a 66 percent reduction in computing costs compared with CPU-processing.2 When combined with the anticipated 50-80 percent automation in cloud modernization processes driven by Cognizant's accelerators, Cognizant and NVIDIA software help businesses accelerate their data processing capabilities, optimize costs, and drive innovation.

By leveraging accelerated data processing using NVIDIA RAPIDS, Cognizant is complementing its Data Cloud Spend Management solutions and enhancing its leadership in cloud cost optimization and modernization, along with other solutions, such as Cognizant® Skygrade™ .

For more information, please visit data modernization at Cognizant. For more on NVIDIA RAPIDS, click here, and visit this link for more detail on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

1 Apache Spark is an open-source framework that simplifies the development and efficiency of data analytics jobs.

2 In tests conducted by Cognizant in a lab environment

