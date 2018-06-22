Cognizant to Present at the Berenberg Blockchain Conference USA 2018

TEANECK, N.J., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Berenberg Blockchain Conference USA 2018

  • Presenter:    

Lata Varghese, Consulting Head for Blockchainand  Distributed  Ledger 
Technologies        

  • Date:          

Thursday, June 28, 2018

  • Time:          

8:30 AM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

