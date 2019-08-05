Cognizant to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum
Aug 05, 2019, 11:29 ET
TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:
KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum
- Presenter: Karen McLoughlin – Chief Financial Officer
- Date: Monday, August 12, 2019
- Time: 3:30PM ET
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.
SOURCE Cognizant
Share this article