Cognizant to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dec 04, 2024, 08:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference: 

Nasdaq Investor Conference

Presenter:

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer

Date:

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 

Time:

1:00PM UK / 8:00AM EST

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com 

A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:                                                           
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Savvas Learning Company Extends Collaboration with Cognizant, Leader in Driving Enterprise Transformation

FCCI Collaborated with Cognizant to Create New Excess & Surplus Insurance Lines of Business

