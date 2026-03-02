Cognizin® Citicoline Powers Happy Panda™'s New Functional Energy Drink Launch

The founders built Happy Panda™ as a partnership between a physician with advanced medical training and a veteran of professional sports and lifestyle sectors, pairing clinically supported ingredients with consumer-facing taste and usability. The company has sold out 50% of its initial stock in the past 30 days since its launch in early February.

"Happy Panda™ is part of the next generation of functional beverage brands that prioritize substance over trend," said Katie Emerson, MS, RD, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. "Their commitment to marrying founder expertise with clinically supported ingredients reflects where the category is heading with authenticity, transparency, and real functional benefit."

"We wanted to create something that reflects our belief that happiness is a choice, and that starts with how we fuel our bodies and minds," said Cameron James, co-founder and CEO of Happy Panda™. "Partnering with a trusted, science-backed ingredient like Cognizin® allows us to deliver cognitive support without compromising on taste or lifestyle appeal."

Happy Panda™ said its formulation combines Cognizin® Citicoline, supported by more than a decade of clinical research for cognitive performance and mental clarity, with 150 mg of natural caffeine and L-theanine for balanced energy without jitters. The beverage also includes B vitamins and electrolytes, with under 5 calories and zero sugar.

"The functional beverage space needs more credibility and substance," said Dr. Noor, co-founder and COO of Happy Panda™. "Cognizin® is exactly the kind of ingredient that allows us to make confident claims about mental energy and focus, backed by real science, not marketing hype."

Cognizin® is a patented form of citicoline developed through Kyowa Hakko's proprietary fermentation process. The industry recognizes Cognizin® for its high purity, stability, and consistent bioavailability. Peer-reviewed studies demonstrate its impact on attention, focus, and cognitive function.

Happy Panda™ is now available through www.drinkhappypanda.com , with plans for retail expansion to follow.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com .

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high-quality, high-purity products. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com .

About Happy Panda™

Happy Panda™ is a functional beverage brand founded on the principle that science and lifestyle are not mutually exclusive. The brand combines medical expertise with market-tested consumer insights to deliver nootropic energy drinks that support mental clarity, focus, and well-being.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A