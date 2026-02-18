Kyowa Hakko Clarifies Glutathione Misconceptions with Science-Backed Insights on Quality and Efficacy of its Industry-Leading Setria® Brand

Setria® Glutathione - the 20-year, worldwide trusted standard:

human clinical research on oral uptake gets it noticed, and brand equity keeps it chosen

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As glutathione gains visibility in health and wellness, questions have followed about quality, substantiation, and whether oral glutathione can meaningfully impact glutathione inside the body's cells. Kyowa Hakko Bio, producer of Setria® Glutathione, provides guidance to dispel myths, emphasize evidence-based benefits, and set the standard for this "master antioxidant."

Setria Logo

Setria® was introduced nearly two decades ago to bring verified quality and documentation to a category that often varies widely in purity and substantiation. Glutathione plays a vital role in cellular defense, detoxification, and immune support. It's now mainstream, but market growth has led to variability, ranging from high-quality, clinically studied forms to unverified products with exaggerated claims. Meanwhile, NHANES (the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) data suggest that much of the population is deficient in glutathione, likely due to modern diets that often lack glutathione-rich foods, making it more important than ever to address this widespread deficiency and support optimal health with Setria® Glutathione.

"The key isn't if glutathione matters, but whether oral forms can deliver real results," said Katie Emerson, MS, RD, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. "The Richie et al. study provides the first direct evidence that orally administered glutathione is absorbed into the systemic circulation, helping to address longstanding skepticism regarding the bioavailability of oral glutathione."

Setria® glutathione stands out with unmatched clinical backing. A six-month Penn State study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, showed that daily doses of 250 mg or 1,000 mg increased glutathione levels by 30-35% in blood cells and 260% in buccal cells, with functional benefits including a doubling of natural killer cell activity.

Setria goes beyond basic antioxidant support. Research shows it supports skin health, with a 12-week study demonstrating reductions in melanin. In sports nutrition, studies indicate that when combined with L-citrulline, Setria helps increase nitric oxide to support performance, as reviewed in the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition.

These benefits align with permitted structure/function claims related to cellular and mitochondrial health, antioxidant defense, immune support, skin health, liver health, gut health, respiratory health, and nitric oxide function.

Manufactured via a proprietary fermentation process, Setria® meets USP standards, is GMP-compliant, and is IGEN-certified, ensuring purity amid the risks posed by low-cost alternatives.

While endogenous glutathione production through diet and lifestyle is primary, supplementation can aid when levels dip due to age or stress.

"Supplementation complements, not replaces, foundational health practices," Emerson said. "Its results are supported by human clinical data and produced to consistent quality standards that partners have trusted for nearly two decades."

Setria® Glutathione is a globally market-ready dietary ingredient, with broad acceptance for use in supplement formulations across key regions. It can be sold as a dietary ingredient in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, as well as throughout Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand—making it an ideal option for brands looking to support consistent product positioning and international expansion. In Brazil, Setria® stands apart as the only source of glutathione approved by ANVISA (the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency).

As regulations tighten, stakeholders must prioritize substantiated claims. Kyowa Hakko promotes evidence-based choices to foster trust in glutathione's potential for immune, skin, and overall aging support.

— Setria® —

About Setria:

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress, or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is non-GMO, vegetarian, and allergen-free. For more information, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, Eyemuse® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A