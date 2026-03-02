COhatch Unveils Campus in Powell, Setting a New Standard for Work and Community

Community hub to include COhatch Powell, Middlebury Member House and Lani Rooftop Lounge

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the revitalization of the downtown Powell area, COhatch is opening its campus-area hub featuring an event and community coworking space, the Middlebury Member House and Lani Rooftop Lounge, located at 50 and 60 East Olentangy Street in Powell. COhatch Powell is open to members and the community starting today, with the Lani Rooftop Lounge debuting at month's end and the Middlebury Member House welcoming members in May.

COhatch Powell's modern, first-floor common area invites creativity, collaboration and community.

COhatch's latest development represents a major part of the City of Powell's broader redevelopment, restoration and revitalization strategy for its walkable downtown core. The ongoing transformation is aimed at driving economic, cultural and social impacts, while fostering community growth. This milestone marks the 38th building restoration project for COhatch.

"As Powell residents for more than 20 years, my wife and I are beyond excited to launch COhatch and Lani in our hometown as we help others to pursue their dreams," said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder of COhatch. "A decade ago, my friends and I set out to build a company that would give us more time with loved ones and enable us to use our talents and resources to improve the lives of others. We are thankful to the City of Powell for their partnership and grateful to continue our mission here."

The new 14,000 building consists of a variety of spacious private offices, coworking and meeting spaces and the Lani Rooftop Lounge. A restored historic home, the Middlebury Member House, is designed for members to work, meet and host private events in a luxury lodge setting. COhatch Powell is currently accepting new members and booking space for weddings, corporate events and other special occasions.

As part of COhatch's Lifestyle Group, the Lani Rooftop Lounge will feature an elevated indoor/outdoor rooftop cocktail lounge with globally inspired food and beverage offerings anchored by award-winning chef Quichocho Lingo and Alex Johnson, a mixologist skilled in curated drinks.

In addition, Scioto Street in Powell will be extended and new public parking will be developed. Supporting Powell's long-term economic health, the jobs created by the new hub will provide ongoing revenue to the city.

Together these additions reinforce COhatch's vision of creating downtown suburban spaces that support entrepreneurial and small business growth and meaningful collaborations in towns that members love. COhatch provides a unique mix of access to convenient spaces, capital, relationships, and shared resources.

"COhatch has been instrumental in bringing new energy and renewed purpose to Powell's downtown core, blending modern development with historical relevance," said Powell City Manager Andrew White. "The City is excited about the positive energy COhatch's new campus is bringing as we work together to attract businesses and residents, support economic vitality and foster meaningful connections. These community initiatives would not have been possible without COhatch."

Davis added, "Our goal is to become a long-term anchor of the local economy and to create opportunities that help others live fuller, healthier lives."

COhatch Powell offers private offices, dedicated desks, quiet coworking spaces, member workshops and several meeting rooms along with secure, high speed Wi-Fi, complementary coffee and tea, printing and copying, and mailbox services. COhatch Powell provides 24/7 access to members and their guests.

In support of the communities it serves, COhatch offers the GIVE Scholarship program which provides scholarships each year to more than 1,000 501c3 organizations aligned with its city partners and philanthropic goals. Startups can apply for Boost Scholarships that are designed to enable their business model and help them grow by providing free access to coworking space and other critical entrepreneurial resources.

COhatch members gain access to all COhatch tools and resources, including its 7,000+ member community, hundreds of meeting spaces, 41 work locations, free personal events in COhatch spaces, complimentary café, discounts at their Florida beach house, and much more. Membership is available on tiered basis with more information found here.

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem of work, social and family spaces designed to help people live fuller, more connected lives. Members enjoy access to services, activities and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 by a group of friends committed to building better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, opportunity and collaboration. The company operates 41 locations across seven states and with its Impact programs has donated more than $8 million in scholarship funds and helped more than 600 startups and 1,300 nonprofits. COhatch continues to create spaces where people can live, work, and thrive together. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for COhatch

614.582.9636

[email protected]

SOURCE COhatch