Cohda Wireless and Sasken Partner to Accelerate Adoption of V2X in Connected Vehicles

ADELAIDE, Australia and BENGALURU, India, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohda Wireless, a global leader in Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a leading product engineering and digital transformation services provider, today announced a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the adoption of V2X (vehicle-to-anything) in the connected vehicles space utilizing either cellular or DSRC (dedicated short range communication) technologies. The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (Telematics Control Unit) software reference design that would include Sasken's TCU software and middleware coupled with Cohda Wireless' DSRC/C-V2X (cellular V2X) stack and applications.

Fabien Cure, Chief Engineer, Cohda Wireless, said, "This partnership is of global significance as it will drastically improve time-to-market for OEMs, Tier-1s and government transport authority initiatives. The integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in production vehicles is very complex and the combined experience of Cohda and Sasken presents a unique one-stop solution to the market."

"Cohda is the only company to integrate V2X software into two car manufacturer platforms while Sasken has extensive expertise in vehicle integration. This partnership represents a significant milestone in making road transport systems safer and smarter," he added.

Sasken is a preferred partner to several leading Tier-1s and OEMs providing product engineering solutions in the Integrated Cockpit System and Autonomous areas. Sasken's 10+ years of expertise in the automotive industry is backed by strong partnerships with leading silicon vendors and extensive experience in the communications space.

"Through our collaboration, we aim to create a best-in-class Telematics reference design that will benefit autonomous vehicles, public transportation, and heavy vehicles industries," said Calvin Nichols, VP and Head-Automotive Business, Sasken. "Currently, there is a significant amount of integration of telematics, V2X, and vehicle communication software protocols in separate electronic modules that create complexity. This solution will enable integration of different software requirements into a reference design that OEMs and Tier-1s can utilize to streamline their product development time and speed to market," he added.

Cohda Wireless and Sasken will jointly leverage their combined knowledge in the connected vehicles space to make road transport safer, greener and smarter.

