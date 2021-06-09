Cohen & Company Announces Partner Promotions

AKRON, Ohio and BALTIMORE and CLEVELAND and MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce multiple partner promotions. Photos are available upon request.

BALTIMORE

Jared Mahar, CPA | Tax

Jared provides tax return preparation and compliance services for investment vehicles, such as hedge funds, commodity pools, fund-of-funds and cryptocurrency funds. In addition to tax research and consulting, Jared has a strong focus on tax planning.

John Wells, CPA | Assurance

John provides audit and advisory services to cryptocurrency funds, commodity pools, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and mutual funds. He also provides other attestation services, such as compilations and investors' representative consents.

MILWAUKEE

Mike Meckstroth, CPA, CGMA | Assurance

Mike works with mutual funds, CITs and hedge funds that use service providers with a variety of investment objectives, including investments in complex derivatives and various fixed income strategies. He also has expertise in surprise custody examinations.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Adam Fink, CPA, MT | Tax, Akron

Adam provides tax planning and compliance services for S and C Corporations in the manufacturing, distribution, private equity and transportation industries. His experience includes ASC 740, R&D credits, international tax, SALT, M&A, and audit defense.

Mike Maimone, CPA | Assurance, Cleveland

Mike conducts audits for and provides tax assistance to mutual funds of all types — including equity, fixed income, alternative and multi-manager funds and ETFs. He also works with investment advisers and consults with fund managers on start-up ventures.

Lindsay Selick, CPA | Assurance, Cleveland

Lindsay provides audit and consulting services to mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, CITs, investment advisers and related service providers. She also has expertise in GIPS compliance and examinations.

Jenny Tapia, CPA, MAcc | Tax, Cleveland

Jenny's clients span real estate, professional services, security traders/brokers and high-net-worth individuals. She has significant expertise in the areas of partnership allocations, partner/shareholder transactions and sales of businesses.

