Infinitus Showcases Innovations at FHE2026, demonstrating supportive role of complex Polysaccharides on immune health

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., a company with more than three decades in the traditional Chinese herbal health industry, was invited to participate in the Boao Food for Health Science Conference and Expo (FHE) 2026. During the event held at the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center in Hainan from March 11 to 15, 2026, the company shared its latest research advances and practical developments in the fields of complex polysaccharides and immunity, offering insights for the ongoing development of the health food industry.

无限极（中国）有限公司亮相 FHE2026 (PRNewsfoto/无限极（中国）有限公司) 无限极（中国）有限公司前沿技术高级研究员朱颖分享 (PRNewsfoto/无限极（中国）有限公司) 无限极（中国）有限公司前沿技术研究总监分享 (PRNewsfoto/无限极（中国）有限公司)

Under the theme "Innovation Leads the Way, Intelligence Empowers Health — Towards a New Stage of High-Quality Development in Food for Health," this year's conference brought together leading research organizations, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment, as well as representatives from over 100 companies and industry organizations. The gathering featured discussions on emerging developments in health food science and industrial application, providing a forum for scientific exchange, research presentations, and industry collaboration.

In a featured session, Dr. Zhu Ying, Senior Researcher in Cutting-edge Technology at Infinitus, delivered a presentation titled "Innovation and Practice of the Immune Efficacy Evaluation System for Medicinal and Edible Homologous Complex Polysaccharides." Drawing on experimental data and applied case studies, the report outlined the scientific foundation and application value of complex polysaccharides in immune regulation. To better reflect the health challenges seen in modern populations, with a focus on lifestyle-related health conditions, Infinitus has developed a novel mouse model of immunosuppression induced by sleep deprivation and environmental stress.

The model is designed to replicate the immune decline seen in people today due to poor lifestyle habits. Study results showed that complex polysaccharides work synergistically to enhance key immune indicators, reduce fatigue and lower the risk of influenza infection. This methodology, developed by Infinitus, has also led to the establishment of an industry group standard, providing a new reference framework for evaluating immune function. Notably, Infinitus applied the gold standard of evidence-based medicine—a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled human clinical trial. Data collected from 240 participants over a three-month period confirmed[1] that Infinitus' Zengjian (Health Tonic) oral liquid significantly improves the scoring of immunological vigor (SIV) and strengthens immune defenses, which provides a new benchmark for establishing a paradigm for functional trial assessment within the industry.

In a roundtable session at the conference, Dr. Chen Liang, Director of Cutting-edge Technology at Infinitus, outlined the company's strategic approach and core competencies in the field of food & medicine homology, in the context of broader industry trends. He emphasized Infinitus' adherence to the inheritance and innovation of Classic Prescriptions. Leveraging herbal science and technology, the company is unlocking the value of complex polysaccharides derived from food-medicine homologous raw materials, achieving synergistic effects through optimized formulations. This enables traditional wellness wisdom to precisely meet modern health needs.

He further explained that the company is integrating artificial intelligence with laboratory and clinical research to build a more efficient R&D model and accelerate innovation.

In addition, Infinitus is working to improve the evaluation standards for the immunomodulatory effects of complex polysaccharides, focusing on safety and efficacy, which promotes the establishment of widely recognized industry research and evaluation norms, so as to advance the standardized development of the industry.

From the establishment of innovative functional evaluation methods, to the modernization of classic formulas, and to evaluation through clinical trials, Infinitus' research in the fields of polysaccharides and immunity has always been user-centric. The company draws on rigorous scientific research to drive technological and product innovation. Its presence at FHE2026 served not only as a showcase of the latest scientific progress but also as an opportunity for exchange and collaboration with global industry peers to support the broader development of the sector.

Looking ahead, Infinitus continues its founding mission, guided by promoting the excellent Chinese health care culture. The company invests in Chinese herbal medicine technology and expand its research into complex polysaccharides and immune health to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality health products supported by measurable efficacy. Infinitus is also committed to developing and refining industry standards, working alongside partners to guide the health food sector toward a more science-driven, precision-oriented, and sustainable future. In doing so, the company aims to contribute to the broader goals of the "Healthy China" initiative.

[1] Data derived from the "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel-Controlled, Multi-Center Human Clinical Trial Report on the Efficacy and Safety of Zengjian (Health Tonic) Oral Liquid in Enhancing Immunity."

https://www.infinitus.com.cn/c/2026-03-10/449382.shtml

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.