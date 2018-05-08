NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of April 30, 2018, an increase of $35 million from March 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $451 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million and net outflows of $145 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
Market
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
March 2018
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
April 2018
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$ 9,876
|
$ (83)
|
$ 57
|
$ (191)
|
$ 9,659
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,348
|
(8)
|
82
|
-
|
6,422
|
Advisory
|
11,214
|
(13)
|
126
|
-
|
11,327
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
27,438
|
(104)
|
265
|
(191)
|
27,408
|
Open-end Funds
|
22,136
|
(41)
|
116
|
(37)
|
22,174
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,888
|
-
|
70
|
(43)
|
8,915
|
Total
|
$ 58,462
|
$ (145)
|
$ 451
|
$ (271)
|
$ 58,497
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-april-2018-300644906.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article