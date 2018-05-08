Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2018

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of April 30, 2018, an increase of $35 million from March 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $451 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million and net outflows of $145 million.