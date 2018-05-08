Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2018

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

16:22 ET

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of April 30, 2018, an increase of $35 million from March 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $451 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million and net outflows of $145 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)















Market





($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Appreciation


AUM

By investment vehicle:

March 2018

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

April 2018










Institutional Accounts:








Japan Subadvisory

$                9,876

$           (83)

$                 57

$         (191)

$                9,659

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,348

(8)

82

-

6,422

Advisory

11,214

(13)

126

-

11,327

Total Institutional Accounts

27,438

(104)

265

(191)

27,408

Open-end Funds

22,136

(41)

116

(37)

22,174

Closed-end Funds

8,888

-

70

(43)

8,915

Total 

$              58,462

$         (145)

$               451

$         (271)

$              58,497










About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

 

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

