Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $92.8 billion as of April 30, 2021, an increase of $5.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $200 million.

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 4/30/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,924 ($129) $856 ($97) $10,554 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,335 37 423 - 6,795 Advisory 20,279 406 1,272 - 21,957 Total Institutional Accounts 36,538 314 2,551 (97) 39,306 Open-end Funds 38,623 406 2,139 (54) 41,114 Closed-end Funds 11,879 101 490 (49) 12,421 Total AUM $87,040 $821 $5,180 ($200) $92,841

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

