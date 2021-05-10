Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2021
May 10, 2021, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $92.8 billion as of April 30, 2021, an increase of $5.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $200 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$9,924
|
($129)
|
$856
|
($97)
|
$10,554
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,335
|
37
|
423
|
-
|
6,795
|
Advisory
|
20,279
|
406
|
1,272
|
-
|
21,957
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
36,538
|
314
|
2,551
|
(97)
|
39,306
|
Open-end Funds
|
38,623
|
406
|
2,139
|
(54)
|
41,114
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,879
|
101
|
490
|
(49)
|
12,421
|
Total AUM
|
$87,040
|
$821
|
$5,180
|
($200)
|
$92,841
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
