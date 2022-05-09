Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2022
May 09, 2022, 16:12 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.0 billion as of April 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million, partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$23,726
|
($166)
|
($1,048)
|
$ -
|
$22,512
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,692
|
(98)
|
(377)
|
(84)
|
10,133
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,538
|
34
|
(334)
|
-
|
6,238
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
40,956
|
(230)
|
(1,759)
|
(84)
|
38,883
|
Open-end Funds
|
48,105
|
232
|
(1,763)
|
(53)
|
46,521
|
Closed-end Funds
|
13,061
|
1
|
(412)
|
(51)
|
12,599
|
Total AUM
|
$102,122
|
$3
|
($3,934)
|
($188)
|
$98,003
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
