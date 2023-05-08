Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2023
May 08, 2023, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.9 billion as of April 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,490
|
($36)
|
$408
|
$ -
|
$18,862
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,713
|
64
|
159
|
(88)
|
8,848
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,401
|
17
|
115
|
-
|
5,533
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,604
|
45
|
682
|
(88)
|
33,243
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,427
|
(132)
|
492
|
(46)
|
36,741
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,874
|
1
|
135
|
(51)
|
10,959
|
Total AUM
|
$79,905
|
($86)
|
$1,309
|
($185)
|
$80,943
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
