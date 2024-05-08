Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2024
May 08, 2024, 17:09 ET
NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $77.2 billion as of April 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management of $81.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion, net outflows of $74 million and distributions of $151 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,196
|
($17)
|
($802)
|
-
|
$17,377
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,535
|
(58)
|
(531)
|
(56)
|
7,890
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,693
|
(9)
|
(306)
|
-
|
5,378
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,424
|
(84)
|
(1,639)
|
(56)
|
30,645
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,685
|
9
|
(1,881)
|
(44)
|
35,769
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,126
|
1
|
(330)
|
(51)
|
10,746
|
Total AUM
|
$81,235
|
($74)
|
($3,850)
|
($151)
|
$77,160
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
