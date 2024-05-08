Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2024

May 08, 2024, 17:09 ET

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $77.2 billion as of April 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management of $81.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion, net outflows of $74 million and distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

3/31/2024

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

4/30/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$18,196

($17)

($802)

-

$17,377

  Japan Subadvisory

8,535

(58)

(531)

(56)

7,890

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,693

(9)

(306)

-

5,378

Total Institutional Accounts

32,424

(84)

(1,639)

(56)

30,645

Open-end Funds

37,685

9

(1,881)

(44)

35,769

Closed-end Funds

11,126

1

(330)

(51)

10,746

Total AUM

$81,235

($74)

($3,850)

($151)

$77,160

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

