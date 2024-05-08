Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2024

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $77.2 billion as of April 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management of $81.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion, net outflows of $74 million and distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2024 Flows Depreciation Distributions 4/30/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,196 ($17) ($802) - $17,377 Japan Subadvisory 8,535 (58) (531) (56) 7,890 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,693 (9) (306) - 5,378 Total Institutional Accounts 32,424 (84) (1,639) (56) 30,645 Open-end Funds 37,685 9 (1,881) (44) 35,769 Closed-end Funds 11,126 1 (330) (51) 10,746 Total AUM $81,235 ($74) ($3,850) ($151) $77,160

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.