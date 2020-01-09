Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 09, 2020, 16:12 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2019. Net inflows of $639 million and market appreciation of $818 million were partially offset by distributions of $443 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2019

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

Transfers

12/31/2019

Institutional Accounts:





  Japan Subadvisory

$10,329

$100

($1)

($105)

$-

$10,323

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,747

(22)

88

-

8

5,821

  Advisory

15,349

96

224

-

-

15,669

Total Institutional Accounts

31,425

174

311

(105)

8

31,813

Open-end Funds

30,189

533

301

(290)

(8)

30,725

Closed-end Funds

9,554

(68)

206

(48)

-

9,644

Total AUM

$71,168

$639

$818

($443)

$-

$72,182

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

You just read:

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 09, 2020, 16:12 ET