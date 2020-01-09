Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2019. Net inflows of $639 million and market appreciation of $818 million were partially offset by distributions of $443 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation



AUM By investment vehicle: 11/30/2019 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions Transfers 12/31/2019 Institutional Accounts:











Japan Subadvisory $10,329 $100 ($1) ($105) $- $10,323 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,747 (22) 88 - 8 5,821 Advisory 15,349 96 224 - - 15,669 Total Institutional Accounts 31,425 174 311 (105) 8 31,813 Open-end Funds 30,189 533 301 (290) (8) 30,725 Closed-end Funds 9,554 (68) 206 (48) - 9,644 Total AUM $71,168 $639 $818 ($443) $- $72,182

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.