Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $106.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $6.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $1.2 billion.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By Investment Vehicle
|
11/30/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
Transfers
|
12/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts
|
Advisory
|
$23,084
|
$29
|
$1,460
|
$-
|
$26
|
$24,599
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,602
|
(66)
|
885
|
(92)
|
-
|
11,329
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,488
|
(71)
|
382
|
-
|
-
|
6,799
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
40,174
|
(108)
|
2,727
|
(92)
|
26
|
42,727
|
Open-end Funds
|
47,610
|
1,556
|
2,756
|
(985)
|
(26)
|
50,911
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,436
|
4
|
632
|
(81)
|
-
|
12,991
|
Total AUM
|
$100,220
|
$1,452
|
$6,115
|
($1,158)
|
$-
|
$106,629
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
