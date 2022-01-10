Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 10, 2022, 16:14 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $106.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $6.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $1.2 billion.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By Investment Vehicle

11/30/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

Transfers

12/31/2021

Institutional Accounts





  Advisory

$23,084

$29

$1,460

$-

$26

$24,599

  Japan Subadvisory

10,602

(66)

885

(92)

-

11,329

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,488

(71)

382

-

-

6,799

Total Institutional Accounts

40,174

(108)

2,727

(92)

26

42,727

Open-end Funds

47,610

1,556

2,756

(985)

(26)

50,911

Closed-end Funds

12,436

4

632

(81)

-

12,991

Total AUM

$100,220

$1,452

$6,115

($1,158)

$-

$106,629











About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

