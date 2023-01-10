Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2022
Jan 10, 2023, 16:16 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, distributions of $887 million and net outflows of $260 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
11/30/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
12/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,572
|
($379)
|
($562)
|
$ -
|
$18,631
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,770
|
99
|
(409)
|
(84)
|
8,376
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,598
|
(59)
|
(173)
|
-
|
5,366
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
33,940
|
(339)
|
(1,144)
|
(84)
|
32,373
|
Open-end Funds
|
38,695
|
76
|
(1,206)
|
(662)
|
36,903
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,549
|
3
|
(262)
|
(141)
|
11,149
|
Total AUM
|
$84,184
|
($260)
|
($2,612)
|
($887)
|
$80,425
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
