Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $85.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.6 billion from assets under management of $91.4 billion at November 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.7 billion and distributions of $396 million, partially offset by net inflows of $504 million.

               Assets Under Management
               (unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2024

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

12/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,563

$71

($1,362)

-

$19,272

  Japan Subadvisory

9,348

(28)

(745)

(53)

8,522

  Subadvisory excluding Japan     

6,373

(108)

(496)

-

5,769

Total Institutional Accounts

36,284

(65)

(2,603)

(53)

33,563

Open-end Funds

43,307

568

(2,621)

(292)

40,962

Closed-end Funds

11,845

1

(506)

(51)

11,289

Total AUM

$91,436

$504

($5,730)

($396)

$85,814






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

