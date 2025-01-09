Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $85.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.6 billion from assets under management of $91.4 billion at November 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.7 billion and distributions of $396 million, partially offset by net inflows of $504 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)





($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 11/30/2024 Flows Depreciation Distributions 12/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,563 $71 ($1,362) - $19,272 Japan Subadvisory 9,348 (28) (745) (53) 8,522 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,373 (108) (496) - 5,769 Total Institutional Accounts 36,284 (65) (2,603) (53) 33,563 Open-end Funds 43,307 568 (2,621) (292) 40,962 Closed-end Funds 11,845 1 (506) (51) 11,289 Total AUM $91,436 $504 ($5,730) ($396) $85,814













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

