Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2024
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Jan 09, 2025, 16:16 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $85.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.6 billion from assets under management of $91.4 billion at November 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.7 billion and distributions of $396 million, partially offset by net inflows of $504 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
11/30/2024
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
12/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,563
|
$71
|
($1,362)
|
-
|
$19,272
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,348
|
(28)
|
(745)
|
(53)
|
8,522
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,373
|
(108)
|
(496)
|
-
|
5,769
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
36,284
|
(65)
|
(2,603)
|
(53)
|
33,563
|
Open-end Funds
|
43,307
|
568
|
(2,621)
|
(292)
|
40,962
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,845
|
1
|
(506)
|
(51)
|
11,289
|
Total AUM
|
$91,436
|
$504
|
($5,730)
|
($396)
|
$85,814
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
