Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for December 2025

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 12, 2026, 16:26 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management of $91.9 billion at November 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $574 million, partially offset by net inflows of $574 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2025

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

Transfers

 12/31/2025

Institutional Accounts:





  Advisory

$21,004

$86

($331)

-

$84

$20,843

  Subadvisory

14,486

81

(294)

(56)

-

14,217

Total Institutional Accounts

35,490

167

(625)

(56)

84

35,060

Open-end Funds

44,194

407

(633)

(447)

(84)

43,437

Closed-end Funds

12,249

-

(131)

(71)

-

12,047

Total AUM

$91,933

$574

($1,389)

($574)

$-

$90,544

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

