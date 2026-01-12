Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for December 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management of $91.9 billion at November 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $574 million, partially offset by net inflows of $574 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market



AUM By investment vehicle: 11/30/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions Transfers 12/31/2025 Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $21,004 $86 ($331) - $84 $20,843 Subadvisory 14,486 81 (294) (56) - 14,217 Total Institutional Accounts 35,490 167 (625) (56) 84 35,060 Open-end Funds 44,194 407 (633) (447) (84) 43,437 Closed-end Funds 12,249 - (131) (71) - 12,047 Total AUM $91,933 $574 ($1,389) ($574) $- $90,544

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

