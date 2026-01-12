Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for December 2025
Jan 12, 2026, 16:26 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management of $91.9 billion at November 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $574 million, partially offset by net inflows of $574 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
11/30/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
Transfers
|
12/31/2025
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$21,004
|
$86
|
($331)
|
-
|
$84
|
$20,843
|
Subadvisory
|
14,486
|
81
|
(294)
|
(56)
|
-
|
14,217
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,490
|
167
|
(625)
|
(56)
|
84
|
35,060
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,194
|
407
|
(633)
|
(447)
|
(84)
|
43,437
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,249
|
-
|
(131)
|
(71)
|
-
|
12,047
|
Total AUM
|
$91,933
|
$574
|
($1,389)
|
($574)
|
$-
|
$90,544
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
