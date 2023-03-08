Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2023

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.5 billion as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion, distributions of $185 million and net outflows of $118 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions 2/28/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,978 ($148) ($803) $ - $19,027 Japan Subadvisory 9,264 46 (416) (84) 8,810 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,826 (28) (275) - 5,523 Total Institutional Accounts 35,068 (130) (1,494) (84) 33,360 Open-end Funds 40,433 7 (1,645) (50) 38,745 Closed-end Funds 11,779 5 (346) (51) 11,387 Total AUM $87,280 ($118) ($3,485) ($185) $83,492

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.