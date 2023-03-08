Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2023
Mar 08, 2023, 16:17 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.5 billion as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion, distributions of $185 million and net outflows of $118 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
1/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
2/28/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,978
|
($148)
|
($803)
|
$ -
|
$19,027
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,264
|
46
|
(416)
|
(84)
|
8,810
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,826
|
(28)
|
(275)
|
-
|
5,523
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,068
|
(130)
|
(1,494)
|
(84)
|
33,360
|
Open-end Funds
|
40,433
|
7
|
(1,645)
|
(50)
|
38,745
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,779
|
5
|
(346)
|
(51)
|
11,387
|
Total AUM
|
$87,280
|
($118)
|
($3,485)
|
($185)
|
$83,492
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
