Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2024
11 Mar, 2024, 16:19 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.6 billion as of February 29, 2024, an increase of $333 million from assets under management at January 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
1/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
2/29/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$17,968
|
($776)
|
$180
|
-
|
$17,372
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,548
|
(26)
|
181
|
(60)
|
8,643
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,496
|
(18)
|
39
|
-
|
5,517
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,012
|
(820)
|
400
|
(60)
|
31,532
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,435
|
136
|
619
|
(44)
|
37,146
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,869
|
1
|
152
|
(51)
|
10,971
|
Total AUM
|
$79,316
|
($683)
|
$1,171
|
($155)
|
$79,649
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
